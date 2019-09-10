As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Rose, Ecor1 Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Amerco (UHAL) Holding by $324,850

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 14,492 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $360. About 2,008 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 38,388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 1,638 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 8,881 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2,973 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 116,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 5,943 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny reported 3,749 shares stake. Regions Finance holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.07% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Indaba Management LP holds 5.13% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 67,718 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 3,929 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Qs Investors Lc reported 300 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $175.90 million for 9.91 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares to 856,471 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,382 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

