As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Upped by $33.18 Million Its Holding; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 256,997 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.66M, down from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.29M shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.01M for 7.68 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 31,759 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,120 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Service owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Provident Invest owns 5.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 910,213 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Llc owns 742,824 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 9,659 shares stake. Osterweis Cap Mgmt accumulated 757,918 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,000 shares. Bb&T has 20,296 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 564 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,493 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 45,996 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 1,743 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.22% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 58,307 shares. Brandywine Investment Llc has 0.08% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 323,692 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 233,349 shares to 990,146 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street reported 1.41 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 596,399 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Communication LP stated it has 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman Prtn Asset Management Ab stated it has 1.18% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 19,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 69,783 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 72,382 shares in its portfolio. 22,151 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Artal Gru Sa holds 500,000 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 8,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 47,210 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 340,445 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,417 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.