As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Declined, Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $374,046; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased by $410,650 Its Position

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 38,906 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 495,524 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.