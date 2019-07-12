As Xencor (XNCR) Shares Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Position; Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) Market Valuation Declined While Maplelane Capital Cut Its Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 730,370 shares traded or 52.67% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 260,102 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 3,161 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 334,984 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 2,179 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Voloridge Inv Management owns 0.06% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 14,121 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 24,586 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 18,152 shares stake. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.07% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 12,262 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 125,712 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Art Advsr Limited, a New York-based fund reported 22,860 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 195,532 shares.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.15 million for 34.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackBerry Expands Footprint in the Automotive Industry – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 24, 2018 : UBNT, FL, BKE, HIBB – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokia to Modernize Microwave Communications Network of Cleco – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ericsson to Build Smart Factory in US, Eyes Global Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares to 521,313 shares, valued at $82.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 491,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xencor regains rights to bispecific antibody from Novartis; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Xencor – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xencor up 4% on Roche deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xencor Is An Exciting Buy Opportunity In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 490,858 shares to 78,519 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,382 shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call).