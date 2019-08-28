As Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Rose, Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $502,510; Zynga (ZNGA) Position Has Increased by Park West Asset Management Llc

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 14.50 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 72,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 56,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 278,990 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,059 shares, and cut its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 124,453 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51M shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 3,000 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 214 shares. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Prelude Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 60,517 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 114,954 are owned by Campbell Co Inv Adviser Lc. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 81,065 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 846,315 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 11,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.63M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Remarkable Turnaround in ZNGA Stock Is Winding Up – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hobbs & Shaw Hit the Streets in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2 – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raise Your Bets On Zynga – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga +1.3% as revenues, bookings show strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merus N.V. by 50,000 shares to 317,671 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 300,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,781 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 50,229 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Invest Mngmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,081 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bvf Il has 904 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 270,989 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 242,551 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 46,263 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,139 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 8.44M shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 42,798 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birchview Lp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Prudential owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 42,226 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 41,928 shares or 0% of the stock.