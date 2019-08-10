As Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.49 Million; As Cvs (CVS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Its Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $90.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 30,647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Principal Fin Gru has 8,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Artal Group has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 443 shares. Moreover, Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management has 1.18% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Automobile Association accumulated 7,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Franklin Res reported 0.01% stake. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 422,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Gru accumulated 129,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 254,377 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Truepoint holds 0.2% or 43,945 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Management owns 25,520 shares. Madison Investment has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lvm Management Mi holds 3,780 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 6,754 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 144,629 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 1.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.53 million shares. Barclays Plc invested in 4.17M shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp reported 4,014 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 83,693 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,848 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 150,551 shares. Chemical State Bank invested in 72,488 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.