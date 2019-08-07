As Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Rose, Ecor1 Capital Raised Position by $33.18 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Valuation Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.71M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.75% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 401,276 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $500.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.04M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 195,347 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jpmorgan Chase reported 185,256 shares. Kensico Capital owns 2.90M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 247,640 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited accumulated 2.82 million shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs LP holds 4.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 150,000 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.53% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Walleye Trading accumulated 13,403 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 550 shares. Silver Point Capital Ltd Partnership reported 13.46M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability owns 46,263 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,417 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,537 shares. 422,325 were reported by Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tekla Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 35,713 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 340,445 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 6.28 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).