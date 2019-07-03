As Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Declined, Redmile Group Has Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million; Hollencrest Securities Holding in Apple (AAPL) Upped as Stock Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 1.25M shares traded or 359.30% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,859 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco Bank owns 359,039 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,710 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,851 shares. Washington Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 284,001 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 2.86% or 24,092 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated reported 186,830 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,851 were accumulated by Reik And Co Ltd Co. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.55% or 3,862 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Associate, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Jmg Financial Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,263 shares. Sabal Trust invested in 15,878 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares to 428,033 shares, valued at $120.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pencil May Get Floating Gesture Controls – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 3,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 45,400 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 19,537 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 65,200 shares. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,222 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 189,783 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.