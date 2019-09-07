As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Redmile Group Has Decreased Its Stake; Antipodean Advisors Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $14.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 186,477 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Another recent and important Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $74.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

