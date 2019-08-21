As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Redmile Group Has Decreased by $1.49 Million Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Decreased Position by $437,157

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 11.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 87,009 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $81.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

