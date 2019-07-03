As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Declined, Ecor1 Capital Upped by $33.18 Million Its Holding; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Holding by $659,016 as Share Price Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 549,302 shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 302,404 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.84 million shares, valued at $55.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Appointment of Two New Directors, Cosmo DeNicola and Martin Pompadur – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Antero Midstream Corp (AM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GTN vs. NXST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: GasLog Partners, Costco Wholesale and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Media Is A Great New Investment: Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% or 3,024 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 113,846 shares stake. Alps owns 3,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pinnacle Assocs invested in 84,676 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,607 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 98,000 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 76,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 16,005 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 185,387 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 7,346 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.69% or 50,343 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor Q4 revenues off 62%; shares down 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,404 shares. Baker Bros LP stated it has 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 9,584 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 8,100 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Co has 203,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 3,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications reported 21,278 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Cannell Peter B Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 225,985 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 242,551 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 66,200 shares. 25,652 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.