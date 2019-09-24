As Xencor Ord (XNCR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Increased Holding; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake Has Upped by Havens Advisors Llc

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.25. About 427,952 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 282,257 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sell-Off On M&A Noise Is An Opportunity With Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Still a Good Buy â€¦ Even At These Prices – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.76% or 5,000 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 35,871 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Muoio And Limited Co stated it has 12,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.26% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 11,642 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company has 6,746 shares. 1.22M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 24,173 shares. Creative Planning reported 1,937 shares stake. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 37,500 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 22,872 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.95% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 493 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Ord by 273,178 shares to 583,293 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Ord by 177,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,167 shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.36 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Advisory Inc reported 24,582 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 17,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 6.00M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 358 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gru. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd invested 0.15% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Chicago Equity Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 12,105 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 113,384 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 364,291 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 0.32% stake. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 95,220 shares.