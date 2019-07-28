As Xcel (XEL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Richard C Young & Company Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xcel (XEL) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 75,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,638 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 149,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84 million shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 25,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 68,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 30,047 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 71,502 shares. Services Corporation reported 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt owns 2.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,900 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.81% or 80,396 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.58M shares. 185,134 are held by Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp. 26,343 were reported by Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deltec Asset Management Lc has 4,660 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monetary Management Group Inc invested in 0.48% or 15,056 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,760 shares. Verity Verity reported 132,258 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 498,772 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390,609 are owned by Asset Mngmt One. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 325 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.33 million shares. 9,769 were reported by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 107,257 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 33,743 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 3.52 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 24,766 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc reported 43,998 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc stated it has 7,655 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 22,875 shares.