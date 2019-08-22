As Xcel Energy (XEL) Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Lifted Position; Ens (ENS) Shares Declined While Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $11.32 Billion

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 48,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 313,052 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 264,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 2.03 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14B, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 179,997 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 61,700 shares to 50,208 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 113,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,500 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

