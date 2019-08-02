As Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Value Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Has Lowered Stake; Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Holding by $1.76 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.41. About 856,576 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 20,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 41,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 2.92M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap stated it has 0.11% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Acg Wealth invested in 8,130 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Thompson Investment Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 6,004 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 205,851 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 772,530 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Usa Portformulas has 103,604 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.06% or 19,264 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ameriprise Fincl holds 5.64M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 8.24 million shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Posts Q2 Loss, Lags on Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy as Powell Hints at Near-Term Rate Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.