As Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered Stake; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Price Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Its Position by $2.00 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 14,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 34,208 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 48,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 3.66 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 1.33M shares traded or 315.82% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43M for 13.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Announces Agreements to Exchange $31.7 Million of Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorp And Of Newtown accumulated 10,863 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 6,704 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 8,800 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wespac Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 8,628 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 13,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.01% or 46,832 shares. 5,639 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Moreover, Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,209 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,155 shares. 6,631 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,290 shares. First Personal accumulated 0.01% or 526 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il reported 7,341 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 87,885 shares to 240,481 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xcel considers deal for Minnesota gas generator as merchant asset – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For Xcel Energy (XEL) – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.