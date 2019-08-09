As Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Position by $858,424; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut by $1.61 Million Its Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 15,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 745,536 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.91M, down from 760,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 2.34 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 19,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,974 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 24,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 1.92M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baxter (BAX) Reports FDA Approval of Myxredlin – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,072 shares to 21,881 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 200,621 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Roberts Glore & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,136 shares. Independent Invsts invested 0.94% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 102 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 3,177 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 132,676 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com holds 47,129 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 455,739 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 238,507 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 189,267 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.97 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 5,625 are owned by Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.19M shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 7,594 were accumulated by Bell Bank & Trust. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Homrich Berg holds 0.06% or 21,064 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Communication has 0.17% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 30,100 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.74% or 463,086 shares. Moreover, Keystone Finance Planning Inc has 0.56% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 20,100 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 41,828 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 16,789 shares. First Natl Bancorporation Of Newtown has invested 0.17% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 22,672 shares to 99,411 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).