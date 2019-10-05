As Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Lifted Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Cut Smucker J M Co (Put) (SJM) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 97,782 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 81,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 2.37M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (Put) (SJM) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 11,900 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 478,561 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 17,065 shares to 94,904 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,505 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invests holds 2.26% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Finemark Bancorporation & owns 10,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,929 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.18% or 293,200 shares. 11,611 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 600,395 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 69,575 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.11% or 12,814 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 13,162 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Vanguard Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46.58M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 85,978 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 815,594 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $249.70 million for 12.35 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9,563 shares to 53,551 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Greensky Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration has invested 0.09% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park National Oh reported 4,654 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt has 6,121 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 4.11 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma. Foster And Motley holds 0.22% or 13,469 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.03% or 40,692 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 23 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dean Invest Ltd Co owns 0.15% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 9,309 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Lc invested in 2,578 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Schulhoff And Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 128,749 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.16% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).