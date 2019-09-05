As Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose, Holder Energy Income Partners Increased Position; Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Price Rose While Highvista Strategies Upped by $372,400 Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 38,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 2.02M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 348,193 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy (XEL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy’s Upcoming Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares to 6.57M shares, valued at $238.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.