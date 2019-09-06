As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Position; Allstate Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 32,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 11,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 43,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 11.99 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 7,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 92,374 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 1.48M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xcel Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12,938 shares to 42,922 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,943 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc has 11,922 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 169,500 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc reported 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 575,606 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Corporation Oh reported 28,108 shares stake. Voya Inv Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 245,210 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.04% or 15,000 shares. 5.47 million are owned by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com. 287,821 are held by Sei. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 57,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 120 shares. Hennessy accumulated 291,399 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Goelzer Investment reported 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 64,491 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,959 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 98,600 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2.12M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Swiss Natl Bank has 2.13M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co owns 1.83 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Systematic Finance Lp has invested 0.18% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 233,252 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Shine Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 207,062 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 22,495 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 2% or 449,800 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,028 shares. Whittier Tru Communication has 7,510 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Having China Exposure Is Not a Reason to Dump a Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52,701 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).