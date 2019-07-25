As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.07 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 23,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,530 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, down from 357,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 5.76M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 19,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,796 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 49,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 1.94M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 37,314 shares to 103,253 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 13,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 477,236 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sun Life owns 879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.03% or 30,062 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability reported 821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 19,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability invested in 150,327 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 11 shares. 189,400 are held by Stack Mngmt Inc. Magellan Asset Management stated it has 0.63% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Dallas Secs Inc holds 2.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 50,459 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.02% or 24,069 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,256 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 664,787 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,650 shares to 74,474 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Co invested in 590 shares. Horizon Invests Llc owns 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 38,621 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 12,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Co stated it has 4,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,584 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.41% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Invesco Limited invested 0.28% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Comerica Savings Bank reported 228,528 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com reported 40.34M shares. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 10,412 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking accumulated 870,454 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.07 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.28% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).