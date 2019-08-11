As Xcel Energy (XEL) Market Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Increased Holding by $2.18 Million; Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Valuation Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 38,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 1.80 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.04M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 815,593 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 8,306 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 12,459 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,730 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 382 shares. Bp Public Ltd has 0.12% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 57,000 shares. Founders Fin Securities Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 12,249 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 48,454 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 745,536 shares. 1,045 are owned by Fincl Mngmt Inc. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,885 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,685 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 881,849 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 128,665 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1.32M shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.92% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 22,248 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.27M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 213,451 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1,913 shares. 35,683 are held by Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Group owns 181,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 68,275 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 3,828 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 9.37M shares. Cullinan has 0.64% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 142,680 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 148,419 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 56,266 shares to 217,108 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.