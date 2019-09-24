As Xcel Energy Com (XEL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Trimmed Stake; Quantum Capital Management Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $196.43. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 30,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 11,611 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691,000, down from 41,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 2.06M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 275,862 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $51.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 43,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Xlu190719p57.00 (Put) (XLU).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.55 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares to 3,632 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

