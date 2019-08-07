As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Valuation Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered by $5.18 Million Its Position; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Fir Tree Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 2.74M shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.30, EST. $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Raises Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8%; 15/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON NOMINATIONS IN LETTER TO ELAINE WYNN; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – APPOINTMENT OF BETSY ATKINS, DEE DEE MYERS AND WENDY WEBB AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS `HIGHTENED RHETORIC’ IN BOSTON A RISK

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 677,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $193.93 million for 11.26 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

