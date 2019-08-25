As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined While Fairpointe Capital Decreased by $9.29 Million Its Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 357,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.33 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.95M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82 million, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 2.70M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Update Presentation with CEO Matt Maddox; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Agrees to Sell Entire Stake in His Casino Company; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $226 FROM $219; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – LAUNCH OF NEW EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, SUCH AS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Further Changes to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – A SECOND WYNN PICASSO YANKED FROM CHRISTIE’S SALE AFTER MISHAP; 19/03/2018 – AVOCET MINING PLC – GORDON WYLIE AND JIM WYNN HAVE ALSO TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF AVOCET, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts CEO Maddox Says Sale of Boston Casino a Possibility; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Supplemental Indenture Will Conform ‘Change of Control’ Definition to Terms of Other Outstanding Notes

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc owns 2,964 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,282 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 10,268 shares in its portfolio. 7,674 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shell Asset Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,982 shares. Barr E S holds 2.9% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 234,336 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 42,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 392,354 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 17,645 shares.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.78 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 153 shares. Smith Graham Company Invest Advsrs Lp holds 0.69% or 239,035 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 0.49% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 71,748 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pension Ser accumulated 6,508 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 9,315 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 29,037 shares. Moreover, Adage Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 375,500 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 17,430 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 647 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 149,994 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 6.07 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 67,184 shares. 15,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

