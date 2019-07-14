As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Declined, Oz Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $22.38 Million; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 188,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.55 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 1.69M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Alvin V. Shoemaker Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Letter Asks for Declassifying Board; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8% $WYNN; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Position in Wynn Resorts; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU 2017 EPS HK$0.71; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 11/05/2018 – A bitter proxy fight involving Wynn Resorts co-founder Elaine Wynn, the company’s largest investor, heads to a shareholder vote next week; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Executives Can’t Talk to Steve Wynn Without Telling Lawyer; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 230,781 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 546,858 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $173.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 8.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.34M shares, and has risen its stake in New Age Beverages Corp.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49 million for 22.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.43% or 7,633 shares in its portfolio. 25,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Somerset Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 369 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 95,000 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 99,139 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 369 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Vanguard Gp reported 0.05% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 202,850 shares. Whittier Tru Comm stated it has 3,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.13% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 66,355 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.51 million for 28.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,016 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,495 shares. 250,432 are owned by Ami Asset Corp. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 30 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 37,932 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 37,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 75 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 87,240 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.79% or 42,480 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 262,737 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Aperio Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,103 shares to 19,727 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 23,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).