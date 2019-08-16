As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shares Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $5.18 Million; Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increased Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.83 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: New Department Supports Diversity and Inclusion, Gender Equality, Fair Treatment in the Workplace; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Alvin V. Shoemaker Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Believes Elaine Wynn’s ‘Actions Are Questionable and Not Designed to Advance Shareholder Value’; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS COMPANY AND BOSTON CASINO NOT FOR SALE; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Named 3 New Directors Last Week; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts:/ Have Made Great Strides in Restoring Stability at Wynn; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) Buys New 2.5% Position in Wynn Resorts; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts In Commitment Letter for 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 560,917 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22,475 shares to 103,745 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 71,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,142 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn reported 338,367 shares stake. Colony Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Personal Cap Corporation owns 3,205 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 264,640 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.23% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 122,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Forte Ltd Company Adv accumulated 17,116 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 7,596 shares. Invesco Limited has 578,453 shares. 318,412 are held by Df Dent &. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 13 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Labs: Great Fiscal Discipline, Terrible Market To Be In – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Laboratories Remains Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 12,200 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,757 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 150,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Limited has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ca invested 0.14% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 91 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,809 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 173,144 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Barclays Pcl holds 624,981 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 15,411 shares.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix crash: Beware of hot stocks – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Up The Parts: IVE Could Be Worth $129 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.