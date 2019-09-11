As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased by $5.18 Million Its Position; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $403,500

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 1.68 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Intends to Put Forth Board Board Candidates; 23/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN SAYS DISSOLVES STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS LTD AS OF MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Women’s Leadership Forum Will Address Gender Equality; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Galaxy Rules Out Tie-Up With Wynn, Will Remain Passive Investor; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Executive Leadership Appointment To Head Culture And Community Department; 19/04/2018 – WYNN:RE-OPEN ADVANCE NOTICE NOMINATION DEADLINE ISN’T JUSTIFIED; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Re-election of Legacy Director Hagenbuch Jeopardizes Company’s Professed Desire for a ‘New Wynn’; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote; 12/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Wants His Name Cut From Massachusetts Casino License

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $357.75. About 826,107 shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $830.86M for 18.87 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 548 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 9,300 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 1,069 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,063 shares. Patten Incorporated reported 2,491 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 3,200 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2.13M shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com has 3,076 shares. Hartford Investment Co has 18,476 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 855 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 4,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma holds 167,922 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 22,724 are owned by Bokf Na.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $122.70M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 3,905 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,911 are held by Rampart Mgmt Lc. 11,400 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 4,235 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Capital Fund Mgmt reported 18,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Company has 54,349 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co owns 3,415 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

