As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Price Declined, Fred Alger Management Lowered Holding; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.12. About 2.25 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 204,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 154,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, down from 359,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.46 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Re-election of Legacy Director Hagenbuch Jeopardizes Company’s Professed Desire for a ‘New Wynn’; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN:CONCERNED MGMT SUGGESTED SELLING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Seeks to Impede Her Withhold Vote Campaign Against Legacy Director John Hagenbuch; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR PARTIES TO AGREEMENT TO DISMISS ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA, AND WYNN RESORTS; 19/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim To FBI; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 180,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 47,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 775,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

