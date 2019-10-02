As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Market Value Declined, Oz Management LP Has Cut Holding; Vanguard Group Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) Lifted by $9.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 116,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 34.13 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92B, up from 34.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 3.10M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 726,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.61M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 1.64M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr $1.99; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Board Should Not Make Any Decisions Regarding Wynn Boston Harbor Until Majority of Bd Is Reconstituted; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – GLASS LEWIS ALSO RECOMMENDS WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ”AGAINST” WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts proposes dropping ‘Wynn’ name from Massachusetts casino; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCES CORRINE CLEMENT AS VP OF CO’S NEW CULTURE AND COMMUNITY DEPARTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,686 shares. American Century reported 0.05% stake. Thornburg Inv Management owns 0.09% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 79,464 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Allstate owns 3,984 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.17% or 5.41M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 186,300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 3,700 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited invested in 0.04% or 62,827 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,864 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0% or 249 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,985 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc (Put) by 59,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 537,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hexo Corp.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

