As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Market Value Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Cut by $14.09 Million Its Position; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Holding Increased by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 88.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 143,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 18,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 161,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts Limited Announce Investment; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS, IN LETTER, REQUEST BOARD TAKE STEPS TO ALLOW FOR MAJORITY OF BOARD TO BE COMPRISED OF NEW DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BLN, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM LEGACY NOMINEE; 14/05/2018 – A SECOND WYNN PICASSO YANKED FROM CHRISTIE’S SALE AFTER MISHAP; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Corrine Clement Named VP of New Culture and Community Department; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation; 26/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: After Steve Wynn Sexual Harassment Scandal, NYC Pension Funds Join Lawsuit Against Wynn Resorts’ Board of; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 1851.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 56,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, U.S. casinos, oil cos – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn (WYNN) Down 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wynn Resorts Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 154,300 shares to 259,500 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,972 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (Put) (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $124.50M for 21.77 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

