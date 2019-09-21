As Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hap Trading Cut Its Holding by $314,400; Nordstrom (JWN) Share Value Declined While Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $562,743

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 92.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 157,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39,000, down from 170,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Calls on Wynn Resorts to Disclose All Political Spending; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR MULROY SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN LAS VEGAS; 21/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN – ON MARCH 20, WFLP & WYNN RESORTS ENTERED INTO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN & CO; 19/03/2018 – ESPN New York: Source: Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn re-signs with Giants; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reduces Board Size to 8; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – GLASS LEWIS ALSO RECOMMENDS WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ”AGAINST” WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS SETTLEMENT TWO WEEKS AGO OF LONG-STANDING LITIGATION BETWEEN WYNN RESORTS AND UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 20,790 shares. 47,259 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Grp. Numerixs Techs holds 2,957 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 145,580 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 157,720 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Brighton Jones Llc invested in 0.07% or 18,500 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc holds 17,432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 542,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 54,101 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 2,130 were accumulated by Next Financial Group Inc. Alethea Cap Management Limited holds 7,640 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt accumulated 17,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 17,656 shares to 210,961 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 20,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 181,085 shares to 220,685 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 18,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).