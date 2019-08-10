As Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Stock Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $106.58 Million; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Price Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 250,381 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 895,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Outlines Increased Sustainable Energy Practices At The 2018 Global Meetings Industry Day; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Offered for Her to Meet With Full Board Followed by Executive Session of Directors Without Management Present; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board, Bringing It to 11 Members; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 14/05/2018 – NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI URGES WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS TO WITHOLD SUPPORT FROM DIRECTOR NOMINEES JOHN HAGENBUCH, PATRICIA MULROY; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn asks shareholders to oust board member; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8% $WYNN; 12/04/2018 – EX-CASINO MOGUL WYNN ASKS MASSACHUSETTS TO WITHDRAW HIS LICENSE

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 848,528 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $178.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Netflix crash: Beware of hot stocks – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Wynn’s Results For The Year Recover From Their Subpar Q1 Level? – Forbes” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 0% stake. Art Ltd Llc stated it has 25,709 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.03% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 3,905 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 15,373 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.06% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 85 were accumulated by Assetmark. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ftb Advsr has 50 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 12,779 shares in its portfolio. accumulated 4.06M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 12,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 37,665 shares.