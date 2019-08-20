As Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Market Valuation Declined, Oz Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $44.70 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Maintained by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.15M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Board Should Not Make Any Decisions Regarding Wynn Boston Harbor Until Majority of Bd Is Reconstituted; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Rejected Her Normal Course Request for List of Beneficial Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Wynn Resorts reaches settlement agreement with Universal Entertainment, Aruze USA #8NN; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8%; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Creates ‘Culture and Community Department’ in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Scandal; 14/05/2018 – NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER DINAPOLI URGES WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING REPORT ON WYNN’S POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing…; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8% FROM 11.78%; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares to 349,095 shares, valued at $63.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.