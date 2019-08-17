As Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $24.40 Million; As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 205,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.89 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 2.17M shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Isn’t in the Clear Yet — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Sends Letter to Board of Wynn Resorts Asking It to Reopen Window for Nominating Directors; 04/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn cuts stake in Wynn Resorts, becomes No. 3 holder; 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA: DISAGREES VEHEMENTLY WITH ELAINE WYNN’S TESTIMONY; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – GLASS LEWIS ALSO RECOMMENDS WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ”AGAINST” WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED, UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn folds as Galaxy Entertainment buys in

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 746,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.33M, down from 754,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 260,756 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 46.46 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

