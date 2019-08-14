As Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Cut Its Position; Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.01 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 205,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.89 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 2.00M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Hldrs Calling for Bd Change and Shareholder Engagement; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI; 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Hldrs; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Board Notifies Elaine Wynn They Won’t Re-Open Director Nomination Window; 14/05/2018 – WYNN: ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ARUZE USA NOT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR RIGHTS UNDER STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 37,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 55,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 7.22M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,644 shares to 28,089 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.