As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $777,647; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Position by $3.51 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 18,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 156,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 175,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 315,328 shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 35,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 24,447 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 60,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co owns 50,105 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 85,667 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 0.02% or 183,718 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 78,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Principal Grp Incorporated invested in 250,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.04M shares stake. 30 are owned by Signaturefd. Utah Retirement System holds 10,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 138,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 104,750 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 11,940 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 46,829 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 14,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23,798 shares to 114,969 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Gains 9% Yesterday: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 17,174 shares to 27,288 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 8,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,513 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minerva Lc reported 9,057 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 69,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Raymond James Advisors owns 6,548 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,437 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 462,795 shares. Df Dent And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Bowling Management Llc has 0.23% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.13% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Cim Mangement holds 6,303 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 5,860 shares stake. Franklin Resources holds 121,800 shares.