As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stock Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Position; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $441,294

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 7,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 7,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 26,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 23,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906,000, down from 50,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 236,153 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Congress Asset Comm Ma reported 38,859 shares. 10,271 are held by Victory Capital Management. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp accumulated 0% or 7,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 164,824 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 3,895 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 260,100 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 9,535 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 16 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.11% or 259,061 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 804,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 332,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 293,605 shares.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WSFS Reports 2Q 2019 EPS of $0.68, Includes Full Quarter of Beneficial Combination, Acquisition Costs and Previously Announced Credit Events; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N Com Inc holds 26,824 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 55,172 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 25,637 shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 83,645 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tompkins Fin reported 130 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,774 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 93,765 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 13,129 shares stake. Sigma Planning invested in 6,967 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 27,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Grp Inc owns 121,751 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.01% or 32,318 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Kellogg’s® Nutri-Grain® Kids® Launches Just In Time For Back-To-School Season – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.