As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Share Value Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Its Position; Strs Ohio Raised Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $21.48 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 1725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,349 shares as the company's stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 8,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, up from 484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 139,456 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions;

Strs Ohio increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) by 25123.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 457,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 458,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, up from 1,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.19 lastly. It is down 26.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,401 shares to 302,837 shares, valued at $57.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rech Glob reported 4.05 million shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 43,199 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Maltese Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 85,062 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). California-based First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 857 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 848,000 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 71,017 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 78,300 shares. Nordea Mgmt owns 5,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 67,190 shares to 80,162 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,683 shares, and cut its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fd (GOF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 5,580 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,172 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Management Llc has invested 0.23% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,424 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,902 shares. Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.56% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 190,000 shares. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 658,829 shares. Fmr Llc has 2.50M shares. 181,017 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Amalgamated National Bank reported 7,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 658,048 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).