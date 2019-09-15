As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 44.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 148,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 187,515 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 336,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 131,057 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% or 77,802 shares. Penobscot holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,027 shares. Boston Ltd Liability owns 5,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 716 shares. Legal General Gp Inc Pcl owns 8.90M shares. First City Capital Inc holds 9,273 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Llc has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerce Fincl Bank holds 132,721 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.01 million shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 147,400 shares. Natl Pension owns 1.43 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 359,957 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 197,543 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 350,273 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 44,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 969,438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,740 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 343,195 shares. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 8,244 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited holds 0% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc has 0.04% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 5,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 15,981 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assoc Lc invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 646,749 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 664,397 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 156,431 were reported by Penn Capital Mgmt Incorporated.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.83M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 240,841 shares to 740,074 shares, valued at $42.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Corp (Prn) by 675,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).