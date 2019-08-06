As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Market Valuation Declined, State Street Increased by $17.34 Million Its Holding; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $359,694 as Shares Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 13.68M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

State Street Corp increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 456,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.11M, up from 686,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 156,796 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Circle reported 55,500 shares. Alexandria Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 53,881 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Co stated it has 89,500 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.57 million shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 4.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 17,677 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Maple Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 132,758 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Limited Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness invested in 79,700 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 93,798 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 17,976 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 2,419 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 15,474 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 106,196 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Inc has 88,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 284,610 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Chicago Equity Partners Lc stated it has 22,833 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 34,641 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 3.39 million shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 98,536 shares to 356,651 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 633,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).