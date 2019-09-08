As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Share Value Declined, Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Position Raised by Seidman Lawrence B

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 4,414 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 27,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 658,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, down from 686,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 118,264 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51 million shares to 24.82 million shares, valued at $380.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — Children Volunteers Take to their Communities for WSFS Bank’s 6th Annual Take Your Children to the Community Week – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia’s oldest and biggest bank officially no more – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WSFS Financial announces two C&I credit events impacting Q2 charge-offs – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.70 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital And Equity has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 22,833 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 76,337 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De owns 3,090 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 7,286 shares. 84,616 are held by Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Corbyn Invest Mgmt Md invested in 0.58% or 36,726 shares. Northern Corporation reported 804,950 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 336,379 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,894 shares. 122,415 were reported by D E Shaw. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold MLVF shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 49.80% less from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) for 9,458 shares. Clover LP owns 148,798 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Fj Llc holds 717,899 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Banc Funds Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.8% or 531,142 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Amer Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 564 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,352 shares. State Street holds 116,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 17,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,900 shares stake. Ejf Lc holds 1.54% or 640,587 shares.

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bank Plans to Open Private Client Representative Office in West Chester, Chester County, PA – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “In fast-growth mode, Malvern Bancorp targeting Delaware, Quakertown – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malvern Federal Announces Appointment of Hillary Dobbs as Associate Private Banker in New Palm Beach, FL. Representative Office – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conversion of Malvern Federal Savings Bank to a National Bank Charter Under the Name â€œMalvern Bank, National Associationâ€ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 09, 2018.