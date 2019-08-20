As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Market Value Declined, First Quadrant LP Trimmed Its Position by $350,778; First Light Asset Management Maintains Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 287,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, up from 825,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 429,645 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 4,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 67,696 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co The (NYSE:HSY) by 7,145 shares to 7,162 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 259,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.43 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 1.18M shares. Stifel Fin invested in 93,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 379,866 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,465 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 8,833 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 30,713 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 319,916 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 2,894 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 75,456 shares. Ameritas holds 4,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WSFS Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSFS Financial announces two C&I credit events impacting Q2 charge-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is WSFS Financial (WSFS) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Volunteers Make $5000 Donation to HOBY Youth Leadership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.