As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Market Value Declined, Df Dent & Co Trimmed Position; Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) as Stock Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 33,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 75,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 109,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 315,328 shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.30 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Icahn Enterprises Q4 earnings: 4 things to watch on Thursday – New York Business Journal” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Herbalife Stock May Have Finally Found Bottom – Schaeffers Research” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration stated it has 169,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 3,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 0% or 1,037 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation reported 165,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 165,271 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,792 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 68,463 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 14,178 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 0.07% or 15,454 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 178,760 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 54 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 147,453 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $164.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Photo Release — Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to Chair American Heart Association’s 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball, One of the Largest Community Fundraisers in the City – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Selects Elizabeth L. Wager to Lead Investor Relations in Newly Created Role – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.