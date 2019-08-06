As Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Value Rose, St James Investment Company Has Cut Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Raised by Loeb Partners Corporation

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84M, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 551,981 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $117.77M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 3,500 shares to 41 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,450 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).