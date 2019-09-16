As Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Stake by $360,750; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Holding In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 286,779 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $35.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.29. About 2.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wexford Lp accumulated 795 shares. Noesis Mangement invested in 0% or 721 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 5,548 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,921 shares. Seatown Pte Limited accumulated 32,800 shares. Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 8,673 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru holds 0% or 1 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Lc holds 26,906 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 658 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Amer Retail Bank reported 8,995 shares. Concourse Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 4,557 shares or 8.32% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim, Israel-based fund reported 29,126 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 3,746 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon changed search to put profit first – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 1,800 shares to 74,010 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,904 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).