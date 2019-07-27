As Wr Berkley (WRB) Share Price Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased by $651,504 Its Position; Summit Creek Advisors Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Lowered by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 190,811 shares traded or 74.99% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 7,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, down from 122,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 782,215 shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 1.37 million shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $97.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 2,903 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 6,921 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 587 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 19,980 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 99,157 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 3,470 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Parkside Savings Bank holds 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 36 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 35,905 shares. 45,714 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Northern Tru owns 263,448 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 22,500 shares.