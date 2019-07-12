As Wr Berkley (WRB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Decreased Position by $16.75 Million; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Holding

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 100,641 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 11,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,680 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 44,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 948,879 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.48 million for 27.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $65.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about W. R. Berkley Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Fortune.com published: “Why WeWork Is Raising More Debt Ahead of Its IPO: Term Sheet – Fortune” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 3,711 shares to 16,865 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 20,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).