As Wr Berkley (WRB) Market Value Rose, Holder St James Investment Company Has Raised Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 95,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 105,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 398,575 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28 million, up from 293,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $305.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,495 shares to 73,275 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.63% or 47,970 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,405 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,078 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.33 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 95,877 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,486 shares. Cim Ltd Co has invested 4.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,965 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates owns 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,992 shares. Weik Capital owns 27,825 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Everence Management holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 43,782 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 441,040 shares. 13,487 are held by Northpointe Cap. Tiemann Investment Ltd Co invested in 4,819 shares. 10,472 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Limited Liability.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 71,528 shares to 742,401 shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,281 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).