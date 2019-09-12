As Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Market Value Rose, America First Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $5.41 Million Its Position; Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Lifted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 109,758 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 59,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 55,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 2.64 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 8,291 shares to 1,177 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier stated it has 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cambridge Tru holds 2,225 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.07 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sageworth Tru Company holds 595 shares. 12,460 are owned by Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 1,707 shares. 135,523 are held by Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 112,702 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 42,050 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 6,138 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4,700 are held by E&G Advisors L P. Wetherby Asset Management owns 13,413 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 1,660 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,784 shares to 319,917 shares, valued at $63.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,091 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON).

